Dosanjh concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium prompts midnight metro services

JLN Stadium Metro Station (on the Violet Line) will have more security staff and better screening for everyone's safety.

Since the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium does not have parking facilities, even Diljit is encouraging fans to take the metro.

After Delhi, his Aura India Tour heads to Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Lucknow, so if you miss him here, there are more chances!