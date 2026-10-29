Dosanjh concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium prompts midnight metro services
Entertainment
Heading to Diljit Dosanjh's big concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30?
Good news: Delhi Metro will run trains till midnight (except the Airport Express Line), so about 70,000 fans can get home smoothly.
Extra trains and standby services are planned in case things get crowded.
JLN Stadium Metro increases security screenings
JLN Stadium Metro Station (on the Violet Line) will have more security staff and better screening for everyone's safety.
Since the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium does not have parking facilities, even Diljit is encouraging fans to take the metro.
After Delhi, his Aura India Tour heads to Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Lucknow, so if you miss him here, there are more chances!