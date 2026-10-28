Dosanjh concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to add 2,000 guards
Entertainment
Diljit Dosanjh's much-awaited concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 30 is getting a major security upgrade.
Organizers are now bringing in 2,000 private security guards, way up from the original plan of 400, following recommendations from Delhi Police to keep things safe.
Police approve Dosanjh concert after precautions
After initial safety concerns led to a pause, the concert finally got police approval thanks to added precautions.
Organizers are also improving parking and coordinating with cab services to help manage traffic and crowds, aiming for a hassle-free night so fans can just enjoy the music.