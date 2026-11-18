Diljit Dosanjh's big concert at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21 has hit a snag: fire officials say safety is not up to the mark yet.

During their check, they found more than 44 exit points sealed off, which could be risky if there is an emergency with more than 70,000 fans expected.

Now, the fire department wants clear information on who holds the keys and who will handle evacuations if needed.