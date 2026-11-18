Dosanjh concert at Narendra Modi Stadium flagged over sealed exits
Diljit Dosanjh's big concert at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21 has hit a snag: fire officials say safety is not up to the mark yet.
During their check, they found more than 44 exit points sealed off, which could be risky if there is an emergency with more than 70,000 fans expected.
Now, the fire department wants clear information on who holds the keys and who will handle evacuations if needed.
Organizers must run mock drill Friday
To get the green light (the all-important Fire NOC), organizers need to pass extra safety checks and run a mandatory mock drill by Friday.
Fire officer Mithun Mistry shared that they are bringing in 300 portable extinguishers and posting 50 fire marshals for the event.
Plus, about 50 municipal staff will be on standby with rescue vehicles because Mistry said these steps are crucial for everyone's safety.