Dosanjh Delhi concert faces complaint over guns drugs vulgarity

The complaint wants three of Diljit's popular tracks, Patiala Pegg, Five Taara Theeke, and < em>Jeeb Vicho Feem Labbiya, banned from the set list, even if the lyrics are changed.

There are also requests to keep children off stage (because of loud sounds and flashing lights) and for Diljit not to wear bullet belt accessories.

The move lines up with India's Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan campaign against drug use.