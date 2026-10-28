Dosanjh Delhi concert faces complaint over guns drugs vulgarity
Entertainment
Diljit Dosanjh's big concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 30 has hit a snag.
A Chandigarh-based academic and activist, Punditrao Dharenavar has filed a complaint asking officials to put restrictions on the show, mainly to keep out any promotion of guns, drugs, or anything considered vulgar.
Punditrao Dharenavar seeks restrictions on Dosanjh
The complaint wants three of Diljit's popular tracks, Patiala Pegg, Five Taara Theeke, and < em>Jeeb Vicho Feem Labbiya, banned from the set list, even if the lyrics are changed.
There are also requests to keep children off stage (because of loud sounds and flashing lights) and for Diljit not to wear bullet belt accessories.
The move lines up with India's Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan campaign against drug use.