Dosanjh film 'Satluj' removed from ZEE5 India within 2 days

Makers release 'Satluj' straight to OTT

After skipping its Toronto premiere and a Bombay High Court case, the makers released Satluj straight to OTT with its story intact but a new name.

Even so, ZEE5 India suspended it due to "current developments," though it's still streaming globally.

Director Honey Trehan said he was "at a loss right now," while ZEE5 promised they're looking for ways to bring the film back for Indian viewers.