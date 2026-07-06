Dosanjh film 'Satluj' removed from ZEE5 India within 2 days
Entertainment
Diljit Dosanjh's new film Satluj dropped on ZEE5 India on July 3, but was removed only two days later.
The movie follows activist Jaswant Singh Khalra's fight for human rights during Punjab's turbulent 1990s, and had already faced major certification hurdles: CBFC originally asked for 127 cuts and a title change back in 2022.
Makers release 'Satluj' straight to OTT
After skipping its Toronto premiere and a Bombay High Court case, the makers released Satluj straight to OTT with its story intact but a new name.
Even so, ZEE5 India suspended it due to "current developments," though it's still streaming globally.
Director Honey Trehan said he was "at a loss right now," while ZEE5 promised they're looking for ways to bring the film back for Indian viewers.