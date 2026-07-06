Dosanjh livestream hint precedes 'Satluj' removal from ZEE5 India Entertainment Jul 06, 2026

Diljit Dosanjh's new film Satluj disappeared from ZEE5 India days after he hinted at its possible removal during a livestream.

The movie, based on the activist Jaswant Singh Khalra and his fight to expose illegal cremations in Punjab's insurgency era, faced a lot of hurdles.

Dosanjh even reassured fans with, "There's no tension now, everyone has downloaded it," when rumors started swirling.