Dosanjh livestream hint precedes 'Satluj' removal from ZEE5 India
Entertainment
Diljit Dosanjh's new film Satluj disappeared from ZEE5 India days after he hinted at its possible removal during a livestream.
The movie, based on the activist Jaswant Singh Khalra and his fight to expose illegal cremations in Punjab's insurgency era, faced a lot of hurdles.
Dosanjh even reassured fans with, "There's no tension now, everyone has downloaded it," when rumors started swirling.
ZEE5 confirms 'Satluj' removal, pledges return
ZEE5 confirmed they took the film down and thanked viewers for their support. They say they're working to bring Satluj back through legal channels and stand by the filmmakers' vision.
Directed by Honey Trehan, the film also stars Arjun Rampal and others.