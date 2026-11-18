On social media, Diljit highlighted that Girnar Parvat is "Formed Around 66 Million Years Ago," calling attention to its deep roots in Indian culture.

Girnar Parvat is a famous sacred mountain near Junagadh and one of the most important pilgrimage sites for both Hindus and Jains.

Not stopping there, he also went on safari at Gir National Park, posting lion sightings as part of his Aura India Tour 2026, which lands him in Ahmedabad on November 21.