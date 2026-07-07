Dosanjh 'Satluj' removed from Zee5 after premiere amid government review Entertainment Jul 07, 2026

Diljit Dosanjh's film Satluj, which tells the story of activist Jaswant Singh Khalra and exposes alleged human rights abuses by Punjab Police in the 1990s, was removed from Zee5 shortly after its premiere.

The government has set up a special committee to review the movie, saying some scenes could be "misused by anti-India forces."

Before this, Satluj (originally called Punjab 95) faced major hurdles, like being allegedly asked for 127 cuts and denied a theatrical release by the censor board.