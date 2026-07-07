Dosanjh 'Satluj' removed from Zee5 after premiere amid government review
Entertainment
Diljit Dosanjh's film Satluj, which tells the story of activist Jaswant Singh Khalra and exposes alleged human rights abuses by Punjab Police in the 1990s, was removed from Zee5 shortly after its premiere.
The government has set up a special committee to review the movie, saying some scenes could be "misused by anti-India forces."
Before this, Satluj (originally called Punjab 95) faced major hurdles, like being allegedly asked for 127 cuts and denied a theatrical release by the censor board.
Zee5 supports filmmakers amid 'Satluj' review
Zee5 says it supports the filmmakers and is following all official procedures to try and bring Satluj back online.
For now, though, the film remains unavailable while its content is under review.