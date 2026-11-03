Dosanjh says Bihar gig canceled after crowd management disagreement
Entertainment
Diljit Dosanjh opened up on Instagram Live about why his Bihar concert didn't happen. After his Delhi show, he explained that the Bihar gig was called off because proper crowd safety couldn't be guaranteed.
The Bihar plans fell through because there was disagreement over who would be responsible for crowd management.
Dosanjh credits officials for Delhi show
Delhi had similar security hurdles, but with extra safety steps, the concert went ahead smoothly.
Diljit highlighted how teamwork with local officials is key for big events like his AURA India Tour 2026.
While Bihar is off the list for now, he's still bringing his tour to other Indian cities, always keeping fans' safety front and center.