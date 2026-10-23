Dosanjh says Delhi concert will go ahead on October 30
Diljit Dosanjh wants everyone to chill: his Delhi concert is happening as planned on October 30.
After rumors flew online about a possible postponement over security concerns, Diljit hopped on social media to set things straight:
"Main ye bol raha tha ki ban gayi reels, ban gaye tweets, ho gayi aapki newsroom ki debates. Ab milte hain 30 tareekh ko Delhi mein. Pehle news pata kar liya karo, kacha dhuan maare jaa rahe ho. Kacha dhuan maarne se achha hai pehle baat pata kar liya karein" and "Aivai debate par debate kare jaa rahe hain, tweet par tweet kare jaa rahe hain. Bahut badhiya din hai, toh socha main live aa jaayein. Baat bhi karni thi bahut saari. Reels ho rahi thi, tweets ho rahe the, newsroom ki debates chal rahi thi."
He called out the exaggerated reports and asked fans to double-check news before jumping to conclusions.
Dosanjh tour continues after Delhi approval
There was some back-and-forth with Delhi Police at first. They cited "specific threat-related inputs" and the police's security and law-and-order commitments during the ongoing festive season, along with other concerns.
But once organizers agreed to beef up crowd management, the green light was given for the show.
After Delhi, Diljit's Aura India Tour heads to Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Lucknow through November and December.