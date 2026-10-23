Dosanjh says Delhi concert will go ahead on October 30

Diljit Dosanjh wants everyone to chill: his Delhi concert is happening as planned on October 30.

After rumors flew online about a possible postponement over security concerns, Diljit hopped on social media to set things straight:

"Main ye bol raha tha ki ban gayi reels, ban gaye tweets, ho gayi aapki newsroom ki debates. Ab milte hain 30 tareekh ko Delhi mein. Pehle news pata kar liya karo, kacha dhuan maare jaa rahe ho. Kacha dhuan maarne se achha hai pehle baat pata kar liya karein" and "Aivai debate par debate kare jaa rahe hain, tweet par tweet kare jaa rahe hain. Bahut badhiya din hai, toh socha main live aa jaayein. Baat bhi karni thi bahut saari. Reels ho rahi thi, tweets ho rahe the, newsroom ki debates chal rahi thi."

He called out the exaggerated reports and asked fans to double-check news before jumping to conclusions.