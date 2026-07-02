Dosanjh says he skipped surgery for gallbladder stone since 2015
Turns out, Diljit Dosanjh has been carrying a gallbladder stone around since 2015.
He found out about it during a visit for stomach pain, but when doctors suggested surgery, he decided to skip it, thanks to a friend's advice that if it's not causing trouble, why operate?
"From 2015 to 2026, I didn't operate. And that thing is not bothering me," Diljit shared.
He still keeps medicine handy while traveling and hasn't told his family or friends about the condition.
Dosanjh links childhood poverty to independence
Diljit also opened up about growing up with little money, which made doctor visits tough.
"If you got sick, you wouldn't have money to go to the doctor," he recalled.
These experiences pushed him to start earning early and shaped how he deals with health issues today, quietly and on his own terms.