Dosanjh says he skipped surgery for gallbladder stone since 2015 Entertainment Jul 02, 2026

Turns out, Diljit Dosanjh has been carrying a gallbladder stone around since 2015.

He found out about it during a visit for stomach pain, but when doctors suggested surgery, he decided to skip it, thanks to a friend's advice that if it's not causing trouble, why operate?

"From 2015 to 2026, I didn't operate. And that thing is not bothering me," Diljit shared.

He still keeps medicine handy while traveling and hasn't told his family or friends about the condition.