Dosanjh says he will not enter politics, remains in entertainment

Dosanjh posts, affirms entertainment career

Taking to X, Diljit wrote, Kadey v Nhi (never ever)... Mera Kam Entertainment Karna (my job is to do entertainment)... Am Very Happy in My Field. Thank You So Much.

So, no political moves, just more movies and music.

He was recently seen in Border 2 and will next star in Main Vapas Aaunga, a Partition-era drama dropping June 12.