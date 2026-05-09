Dosanjh says he will not enter politics, remains in entertainment
Entertainment
Diljit Dosanjh isn't interested in joining politics, despite some buzz after Jago Punjab Manch urged him to step up for Punjab's issues.
He made it clear he's not switching careers and is happy right where he is.
Dosanjh posts, affirms entertainment career
Taking to X, Diljit wrote, Kadey v Nhi (never ever)... Mera Kam Entertainment Karna (my job is to do entertainment)... Am Very Happy in My Field. Thank You So Much.
So, no political moves, just more movies and music.
He was recently seen in Border 2 and will next star in Main Vapas Aaunga, a Partition-era drama dropping June 12.