Dosanjh says 'never' to lead Punjab politics, holds US citizenship
Diljit Dosanjh isn't interested in joining Punjab politics, even after a think tank of retired IAS officers, Defence personnel and professionals in Punjab publicly asked him to lead.
He responded on X, "Kadey v Nahi (never). Mera kaam entertainment karna (My job is to entertain people). Am very happy in my field. Thank you so much."
Dosanjh also is a US citizen since 2022, so he can't run for office in India.
Dosanjh faced threats from Pannun
Dosanjh lives in California and travels to India using a US passport and an e-visa, which means he doesn't have an Indian passport or OCI card.
Recently, he faced threats from Khalistan separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun after calling out pro-Khalistan protesters at his concerts in Canada.
So far, Dosanjh hasn't commented further on these issues.