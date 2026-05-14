Dosanjh says 'never' to lead Punjab politics, holds US citizenship Entertainment May 14, 2026

Diljit Dosanjh isn't interested in joining Punjab politics, even after a think tank of retired IAS officers, Defence personnel and professionals in Punjab publicly asked him to lead.

He responded on X, "Kadey v Nahi (never). Mera kaam entertainment karna (My job is to entertain people). Am very happy in my field. Thank you so much."

Dosanjh also is a US citizen since 2022, so he can't run for office in India.