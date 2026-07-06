Dosanjh says 'Satluj' released on ZEE5 without promotion then removed
Entertainment
Diljit Dosanjh's film Satluj, about human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, dropped on ZEE5 on July 3 but was quietly removed shortly after its release.
In an Instagram Live, Diljit shared that the team deliberately chose not to promote the film before its OTT release as it may not have released otherwise.
Dosanjh urges public to protect 'Satluj'
Diljit said he expected Satluj to be taken down soon after release. Despite nearly four years of delays and skipping theaters due to certification hurdles, he's glad Khalra's story reached people at all, even for a short time.
"Now, the responsibility is yours. The film belongs to you now. You have it. Now it's up to you to protect it and share it with your family," he added.