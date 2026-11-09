Dosanjh to proceed with Mumbai concert despite bomb threats
Entertainment
Diljit Dosanjh isn't letting bomb threats stop his Mumbai concert. He'll be performing as planned on November 27 at Mahalaxmi Racecourse.
To keep everyone safe, over 1,500 private security personnel are expected to be deployed for the event.
Security checks tightened to 5 gates
Security checks are tighter this time, with five entry gates instead of three.
After police checks found nothing suspicious, a source said the security arrangements have been stepped up.