Dosanjh warns of fake volunteer pages for Aura India tour
Entertainment
Diljit Dosanjh is gearing up for his Aura India Tour, but he has had to warn fans about a scam making the rounds online.
Fake social media pages are pretending to recruit volunteers for his concerts.
Diljit made it clear: "We are not asking anyone to register as a volunteer... We are not recruiting volunteers and you should not share your details with anyone."
Dosanjh's Delhi concert unapproved over security
While the tour will go ahead in Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Bengaluru this November, the Delhi concert has hit a snag: Delhi Police have not approved it due to security worries.
The situation is also tangled up with a legal case involving influencer Aamir Shaukeen, adding more uncertainty around the event.