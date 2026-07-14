Dosanjh's 'Satluj' blocked in India after Zee5 release, Trehan criticizes

Diljit Dosanjh's new film Satluj, which highlights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra's fight against extrajudicial killings in Punjab, was blocked in India within 48 hours of dropping on Zee5 on July 3 and later taken down worldwide.

The movie had already faced delays and government warnings before finally being released on Zee5 after a long censorship battle.

Director Honey Trehan called the removal "Khalra is being abducted again," saying the film was peacefully received and questioning why it was singled out when other controversial movies get government support.