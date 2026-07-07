Dosanjh's 'Satluj' removed from ZEE5 after government it rules 2021

'Satluj' faced 127 suggested cuts

Before landing on OTT, Satluj faced a massive 127 suggested cuts from the censor board when it was called Panjab '95. The makers pushed back and released it uncut online, where those rules don't apply.

Its sudden removal sparked backlash from Punjab politicians and Sikh groups, with director Honey Trehan likening the censorship to historical erasure.

Meanwhile, Dosanjh encouraged fans to privately share the film to keep Khalra's story alive, though ZEE5 asked viewers not to support piracy as leaks began circulating online.