Dosanjh's 'Satluj' removed from ZEE5 India after uncut release
Entertainment
Diljit Dosanjh's film Satluj, based on human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, was removed from ZEE5 India only two days after its July 3 debut.
The movie finally released uncut after years of delays with the censor board and tough approval hurdles.
'Satluj' faced demand for 127 cuts
Satluj (formerly Punjab 95) almost didn't see the light of day. It faced demands for 127 cuts.
Director Honey Trehan called its release a milestone for Khalra's family, stressing that it stayed true to the real story.
Though its streaming run was brief, the film had strong support from Sikh groups and aimed to highlight human rights over politics.