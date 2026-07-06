Dosanjh's 'Satluj' taken down on ZEE5, Shorey calls move disappointing Entertainment Jul 06, 2026

Diljit Dosanjh's new film Satluj dropped on ZEE5 on July 3, but was taken down just a day later. The movie, which tells the story of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra and stars Arjun Rampal, was reportedly removed because of its sensitive topic.

Actor Ranvir Shorey called the move "utterly disappointing," saying he doesn't understand why stories keep getting buried in a country with such a rich history.