Dosanjh's 'Satluj' taken down on ZEE5, Shorey calls move disappointing
Entertainment
Diljit Dosanjh's new film Satluj dropped on ZEE5 on July 3, but was taken down just a day later. The movie, which tells the story of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra and stars Arjun Rampal, was reportedly removed because of its sensitive topic.
Actor Ranvir Shorey called the move "utterly disappointing," saying he doesn't understand why stories keep getting buried in a country with such a rich history.
Dosanjh expected removal, skipped promotions
Dosanjh admitted during an Instagram Live that he expected this to happen and was "absolutely certain" about it. That's why the team skipped big promotions for the release.
Satluj (originally titled Punjab '95) faced almost four years of delays due to CBFC issues before finally releasing uncut.