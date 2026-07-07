Dosanjh's 'Satluj' taken off ZEE5 after missing CBFC certification
Entertainment
Diljit Dosanjh's new film Satluj was taken off ZEE5 just two days after its debut.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said the movie skipped mandatory certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which goes against IT Rules, 2021.
Zee5 explores legal options for 'Satluj'
Satluj, earlier titled Panjab 95, spent years tangled in legal disputes over cuts and a forced title change.
After four years, the filmmakers finally released it uncut on Zee5, only to have it removed for not following certification norms.
Zee5 says they're exploring legal ways to bring Satluj back, especially since viewers responded so positively to its original version.