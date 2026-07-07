Dosanjh's 'Satluj' taken off ZEE5 after missing CBFC certification

Zee5 explores legal options for 'Satluj'

Satluj, earlier titled Panjab 95, spent years tangled in legal disputes over cuts and a forced title change.

After four years, the filmmakers finally released it uncut on Zee5, only to have it removed for not following certification norms.

Zee5 says they're exploring legal ways to bring Satluj back, especially since viewers responded so positively to its original version.