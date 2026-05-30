Doshi, Kumar finish 'Ishk Dum Aur Idli Rasam' season 1
Entertainment
Shiny Doshi and Abhishek Kumar just wrapped up Season one of Ishk Dum Aur Idli Rasam.
The duo posted a heartfelt farewell video from the set, sharing that they've filmed their last scene together.
Both thanked fans for all the love and gave a big shout-out to their team for making the season special.
Doshi, Kumar reflect as fans await
In their video, Shiny and Abhishek talked about how much they'll miss working together every day and the close bonds formed with the cast and crew.
Shiny, who's been part of shows like Saraswatichandra and Khatron Ke Khiladi eight, said she's grateful for the love and support from everyone.
Now, fans are waiting to hear what's next for both stars, and if there'll be more Idli Rasam ahead.