Doshi, Kumar finish 'Ishk Dum Aur Idli Rasam' season 1

Doshi, Kumar reflect as fans await

In their video, Shiny and Abhishek talked about how much they'll miss working together every day and the close bonds formed with the cast and crew.

Shiny, who's been part of shows like Saraswatichandra and Khatron Ke Khiladi eight, said she's grateful for the love and support from everyone.

Now, fans are waiting to hear what's next for both stars, and if there'll be more Idli Rasam ahead.