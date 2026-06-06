'Dostana 2' director Chandan exits amid disagreements with Dharma Productions

'Dostana 2' delays after Aaryan exit

First announced in 2019 with Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Lakshya, Dostana 2 has faced constant delays, especially after Aaryan's sudden exit in 2021.

This year saw a reboot with Vikrant Massey, Lakshya, and Sini Shetty (Miss India World 2022) making her debut.

Despite all these shake-ups, Dharma Productions says they're still committed to carrying forward the legacy of the original Dostana from 2008.