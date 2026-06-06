'Dostana 2' director Chandan exits amid disagreements with Dharma Productions
Entertainment
Dostana 2 just hit another bump: director Advait Chandan has reportedly left the film after creative disagreements with Dharma Productions.
He'd stepped in after the previous director, Collin D'Cunha, also exited.
The news broke on June 6, 2026.
'Dostana 2' delays after Aaryan exit
First announced in 2019 with Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Lakshya, Dostana 2 has faced constant delays, especially after Aaryan's sudden exit in 2021.
This year saw a reboot with Vikrant Massey, Lakshya, and Sini Shetty (Miss India World 2022) making her debut.
Despite all these shake-ups, Dharma Productions says they're still committed to carrying forward the legacy of the original Dostana from 2008.