'Double Occupancy' Tamil fantasy rom-com starring Santhosh, Venkatesh wins praise
Entertainment
Double Occupancy, a Tamil fantasy rom-com starring Santhosh and Reshma Venkatesh, hit theaters on June 12.
The film follows two people who literally share one body (one gets the day, the other the night) as they figure out love, friendship, and themselves.
It's been getting positive buzz for its quirky story and relatable themes.
'Double Occupancy' lands TV and OTT
Even before its release, Double Occupancy landed some big wins: Zee Tamil picked up the TV rights, while its digital/OTT rights were locked early.
Trade experts say this is a pretty big deal since locking both satellite and OTT rights early isn't easy: looks like all that pre-release hype paid off!