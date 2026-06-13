'Double Occupancy' Tamil fantasy rom-com starring Santhosh, Venkatesh wins praise Entertainment Jun 13, 2026

Double Occupancy, a Tamil fantasy rom-com starring Santhosh and Reshma Venkatesh, hit theaters on June 12.

The film follows two people who literally share one body (one gets the day, the other the night) as they figure out love, friendship, and themselves.

It's been getting positive buzz for its quirky story and relatable themes.