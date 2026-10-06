Douglas releases 'One Helluva Ride' memoir on drugs and cancer
Entertainment
Michael Douglas just released his memoir, One Helluva Ride, today.
The book takes you through his journey from being a car-loving kid to a Hollywood legend, opening up about tough moments like early career struggles, drug use, and beating stage 4 tongue cancer.
He also shares how these experiences shaped his family life and priorities.
Douglas resisted acting, now values family
Douglas talks honestly about resisting acting at first, even with famous parents Kirk Douglas and Diana Dill, but eventually finding his own path with hits like One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.
Now 82, he reflects on deepening bonds with family and focusing on time with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and their kids.