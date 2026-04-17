Downey unveils 'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer at CinemaCon, 'Endgame' rerelease
Entertainment
Big news for Marvel fans: Robert Downey Jr. just revealed the Avengers: Doomsday trailer at CinemaCon!
This epic crossover brings Avengers and X-Men together, with Downey returning as Victor Von Doom.
The movie lands in theaters December 18, 2026, and to get everyone hyped (and refreshed), Endgame is coming back to cinemas this September.
Evans returns, Favreau 'Star Wars's peek
Chris Evans is suiting up again as Captain America, saying he couldn't resist the twisty Doctor Doom storyline. You'll also see him in action.
Disney kept the surprises coming with a sneak peek at Jon Favreau's new Star Wars film (out May 22, 2026) plus updates on more, proving they're still box office royalty.