Downey and Pascal swap Marvel Halloween costumes 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Entertainment
Robert Downey Jr. and Pedro Pascal had some Halloween fun by swapping their Marvel costumes; Downey Jr. dressed up as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, while Pascal took on Doctor Doom.
The two actors, who are both starring in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, shared the playful moment on Instagram, giving fans a lighthearted glimpse of their off-screen chemistry.
Downey returns as Doctor Doom
Their costume swap has only fueled excitement for Avengers: Doomsday, hitting theaters December 18.
This movie marks Downey Jr.'s big return to the MCU as Doctor Doom, a role that was confirmed at Comic-Con 2024, and brings the Fantastic Four into future Marvel movies.
Fans can't wait to see these new character dynamics play out on screen.