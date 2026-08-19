Downey returns to MCU as Doctor Doom in 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Entertainment
Robert Downey Jr. is making a surprise comeback to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), this time not as Iron Man, but as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, landing in theaters December 18, 2026.
It's his first MCU role since Tony Stark's emotional send-off in Endgame.
D23 previews Pascal Downey showdown
Downey Jr. says he's excited for this fresh challenge and hinted at some "exciting and unexpected" moments with Hayley Atwell and Chris Evans.
Fans got a sneak peek at D23, showing an intense face-off between Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards and Downey's Doctor Doom, where Doom accuses the heroes of living stolen lives.
The cast also includes Chris Hemsworth, Florence Pugh, and Atwell.