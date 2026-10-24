Downey revealed as Dr. Doom in 'Avengers: Doomsday' teaser
Marvel just released the Avengers: Doomsday teaser, and the big surprise is Robert Downey Jr. stepping in as Dr. Doom, no longer Tony Stark, but now a villain.
The reveal happened during Game one of the World Series, with Dr. Doom warning the Avengers they're "living stolen lives," and setting up a tense rivalry with Mr. Fantastic (played by Pedro Pascal).
Doom rules Latveria, Evans Hemsworth return
Dr. Doom, also known as Victor Werner von Doom, is a classic Marvel villain who rules Latveria and mixes science with magic to challenge heroes, especially Mr. Fantastic.
Some fans are buzzing about whether he's an alternate version of Tony Stark, but that's still just a theory for now.
The film also brings back Chris Evans as Steve Rogers and Chris Hemsworth as Thor, so expect some familiar faces when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters December 18, 2026!