Downey to earn $100 million as Doctor Doom in 'Avengers' films
Entertainment
Robert Downey Jr. is officially back in the Marvel universe, but this time as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.
He's set to earn $100 million for both films, making him Marvel's highest-paid actor.
Both movies are slated for release in December 2026 and December 2027.
Combined 'Avengers's budget is $600 million
The combined budget for these two Avengers films is $600 million, with Downey Jr.'s salary making up a big chunk of it.
Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Chris Evans (Captain America) are also returning, each earning approximately $40 million.
Fun fact: Downey Jr.'s total MCU earnings have now topped $500 million: talk about superhero paychecks!