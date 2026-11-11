Downey's doom unearths Scarlet Witch at Mount Wundagore in 'VisionQuest'
Marvel just dropped a big clue for fans: the VisionQuest finale's post-credits scene shows Doctor Doom (played by Robert Downey Jr.) uncovering Scarlet Witch at Mount Wundagore.
Even though she had been presumed dead after Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, this confirms Wanda is back, though what she'll do in Avengers: Doomsday is still a mystery.
'VisionQuest' scene hints Scarlet Witch role
Earlier in VisionQuest, there was an emotional moment with Vision and his sons, Billy and Tommy, hoping to see their mom again, a quiet nod that Wanda might return.
Plus, with Doctor Doom aiming to use her powers as multiverse threats grow, it looks like Wanda could play a major part in whatever comes next for the MCU.