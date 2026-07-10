Dulquer Salmaan-Pooja Hegde's 'DQ41' is 'Sri Sri'; first poster out
What's the story
The upcoming multilingual film starring Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Hegde has been officially titled Sri Sri. The film was previously known as DQ41 and is among Salmaan's most anticipated projects. The first-look poster for the film was also unveiled on Friday. Directed by debutant Ravi Nelakuditi, the romantic entertainer promises to be a campus romance or a nostalgic trip down memory lane with school uniforms featured in the poster.
Fan reactions
Here's how fans reacted to the film's title
The announcement of Sri Sri was met with enthusiasm from fans. While Hegde's character laughs loudly in the poster, Salmaan's character looks down abashed. One fan wrote, "Only Dulquer can make simplicity look this magical." Another comment read, "Please release this movie teaser soon." A different user said, "If love had a soundtrack, this poster would be on repeat." The film marks the first collaboration between Salmaan and Hegde. Ramya Krishnan and Dheekshith Shetty play pivotal roles in the film.
Production details
More about the film and its production house
The film, produced by Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas and Sudhakar Cherukuri, is also a landmark project for the production house. It marks their 10th venture, tagged as SLVC10. The technical team includes GV Prakash Kumar as the music composer for this soft love story. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi later this year.