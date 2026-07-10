Dulquer Salmaan-Pooja Hegde's 'DQ41' is 'Sri Sri'; first poster out

Fan reactions

Here's how fans reacted to the film's title

The announcement of Sri Sri was met with enthusiasm from fans. While Hegde's character laughs loudly in the poster, Salmaan's character looks down abashed. One fan wrote, "Only Dulquer can make simplicity look this magical." Another comment read, "Please release this movie teaser soon." A different user said, "If love had a soundtrack, this poster would be on repeat." The film marks the first collaboration between Salmaan and Hegde. Ramya Krishnan and Dheekshith Shetty play pivotal roles in the film.