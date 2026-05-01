'Dragon' teaser shows NTR as 'Luger' set 1967 opium era Entertainment May 20, 2026

The teaser for Dragon is out, giving us our first look at Jr NTR as 'Luger,' the assassin-in-chief of the Afghan Trading Company.

Set in 1967 during the opium trade era in the Golden Triangle, the film teases a gritty, mysterious world but keeps most of its story under wraps.