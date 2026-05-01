'Dragon' teaser shows NTR as 'Luger' set 1967 opium era
Entertainment
The teaser for Dragon is out, giving us our first look at Jr NTR as 'Luger,' the assassin-in-chief of the Afghan Trading Company.
Set in 1967 during the opium trade era in the Golden Triangle, the film teases a gritty, mysterious world but keeps most of its story under wraps.
Kapoor joins 'Dragon' as Rathod
Anil Kapoor joins as Raghuveer Rathod, India's Narcotics Bureau chief and Luger's rival.
The cast also features Biju Menon, Rukmini Vasanth, Khushbu Sundar, and Guru Somasundaram.
Dragon is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts and will hit theaters worldwide in multiple languages on June 11 next year.