Drake breaks THIS Spotify record of 2026

Streaming success

Achievements on other streaming platforms as well

In addition to Spotify, Drake's three albums also made history on Amazon Music. The trio of releases delivered the largest first 24-hour streaming debut globally for any artist in 2026 on Amazon Music, reported Rolling Stone. The three albums feature several artists, including Future, 21 Savage, Molly Santana, and Qendresa. The albums are Drake's first solo releases since his 2023 album For All the Dogs and follow his 2025 collaboration with PartyNextDoor on $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.