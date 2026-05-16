Drake breaks THIS Spotify record of 2026
What's the story
Canadian rapper Drake has set a new record on Spotify by becoming the most-streamed artist in a single day in 2026. This achievement comes after the surprise release of his three albums, Iceman, Habibti, and Maid of Honour, at midnight on Friday. Iceman also broke the record for the most streams for an album in a single day this year.
Streaming success
Achievements on other streaming platforms as well
In addition to Spotify, Drake's three albums also made history on Amazon Music. The trio of releases delivered the largest first 24-hour streaming debut globally for any artist in 2026 on Amazon Music, reported Rolling Stone. The three albums feature several artists, including Future, 21 Savage, Molly Santana, and Qendresa. The albums are Drake's first solo releases since his 2023 album For All the Dogs and follow his 2025 collaboration with PartyNextDoor on $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.
Post-feud releases
Drake takes shots at Kendrick Lamar, others in 'Iceman'
Drake's three new albums are his first solo projects since his much-publicized feud with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar in 2025. The feud reached its peak with Lamar's diss track Not Like Us and has been a hot topic among fans. In Iceman, Drake takes shots at several people, including Lamar, A$AP Rocky, and Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge.