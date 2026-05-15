Drake drops 'Iceman' with 2 surprise albums!

The cover art for Iceman features a blurred image of a sparkling white glove, similar to the one worn by Michael Jackson . This design choice is particularly significant as Drake recently surpassed MJ's record on the Billboard 200 chart by becoming the artist with the most albums spending at least 10 total years on the chart. The album was dropped as an 18-track project featuring collaborations with artists such as 21 Savage, Future, and Molly Santana.

Lyrical themes

Drake takes shots at DJ Khaled, Kendrick Lamar

In Iceman, Drake doesn't hold back his opinions. He openly calls out his contemporaries like DJ Khaled in Make Them Pay, saying "And Khaled, you know what I mean ... And your people are still waitin' for a Free Palestine." In Janice STFU, he addresses his feud with Kendrick Lamar: "White kids listen to you 'cause they feel some guilt, and that's how your soul gets fulfilled." Seperately, while Habibti has 11 songs, Maid of Honour has 14.