Drake pulls icy stunt to reveal 'Iceman' album release date
What's the story
Canadian rapper Drake has announced the release date for his ninth studio album, Iceman. The album will drop on May 15, he confirmed on social media platforms. The announcement came after the rapper revealed he had hidden the release date in blocks of ice in Toronto. A streamer named Kishka retrieved a bag from these blocks of ice and opened it at Drake's house to reveal the date.
Teaser
Drake's ongoing 'Iceman' tease
Drake has been teasing Iceman since 2024, referencing Val Kilmer's character "Iceman" in Top Gun on social media. He also shared a screenshot of a folder titled "2.0 - Iceman," which was believed to contain songs for the album. The upcoming album will be Drake's first full-length solo project since his 2023 release For All the Dogs and his highly publicized feud with Kendrick Lamar.
Recent works
Recap of Drake's releases since 'For All the Dogs'
In August 2024, Drake released a massive folder of unreleased music, studio footage, and behind-the-scenes clips, along with three songs: It's Up featuring Young Thug and 21 Savage; Housekeeping Knows featuring Latto; and Blue Green Red. He also dropped three other new songs, Circadian Rhythm, SOD, and No Face featuring Playboi Carti, via his Instagram burner account @plottttwistttttt. In February 2025, he collaborated with PartyNextDoor on the album Some Sexy Songs 4 U.