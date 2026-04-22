The deet is out of the bag aka ice!

Drake pulls icy stunt to reveal 'Iceman' album release date

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:52 pm Apr 22, 202612:52 pm

What's the story

Canadian rapper Drake has announced the release date for his ninth studio album, Iceman. The album will drop on May 15, he confirmed on social media platforms. The announcement came after the rapper revealed he had hidden the release date in blocks of ice in Toronto. A streamer named Kishka retrieved a bag from these blocks of ice and opened it at Drake's house to reveal the date.