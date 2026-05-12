Drama '96' starring Sethupathi and Krishnan streams on Sun NXT
Entertainment
The much-loved 96 is now available to stream on Sun NXT.
Directed by C. Prem Kumar, it stars Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan as Ram and Jaanu, childhood friends who reconnect years later at a school reunion, sparking old feelings and some serious nostalgia.
Emotional drama rated 8.5 on IMDb
This film dives deep into unfinished love, memory, and emotional growth, all wrapped in a relatable story about friendship.
It holds an impressive 8.5/10 rating on IMDb.
If you're into heartfelt dramas or just want something real to watch, this one's worth adding to your list!