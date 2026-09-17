Draper prefers legal partnerships over remarriage while dating brunette
Entertainment
Jessi Draper, who you might know from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, recently shared that she's not eager to remarry after her split from Jordan Ngatikaura.
Chatting on the Just Trish podcast, Jessi said she's more comfortable with legal partnerships than traditional marriage these days, even though she's currently seeing Marciano Brunette from Vanderpump Villa.
Draper worried about assets despite prenup
Jessi opened up about how her second marriage has left her worried about her business assets, despite having a prenup.
She and Ngatikaura (who filed for divorce in March) share two kids. Their breakup was also complicated by an emotional affair between Jessi and Brunette while she was still married.
For now, Jessi says she's not trying to be in anything serious.