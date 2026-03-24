Drew Goddard talks about next project with Andy Weir
Entertainment
Andy Weir (author of The Martian) and Drew Goddard (who adapted it for the hit movie) teamed up again for Project Hail Mary, and are now talking about working together on another science fiction project.
Fans love their mix of real science and great storytelling, so expectations are high for their next project.
Goddard on his partnership with Weir
Their partnership runs on mutual respect, with both praising each other's strengths.
Goddard admits he felt the pressure after The Martian's success but says he's focused on keeping Weir's original vibe alive in the new film.
Both are committed to making sure the story stays smart, emotional, and true to its roots.