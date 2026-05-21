'Drishyam 3' storms box office with ₹35cr advance booking collection

The much-awaited Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal and directed by Jeethu Joseph, is creating waves at the box office. The film has reportedly earned a whopping ₹35.1cr through worldwide advance bookings, according to trade analyst AB George. This makes it the second biggest opener in Mollywood history, surpassing Mammootty 's Patriot (Mohanlal also starred), which had a pre-sales figure of ₹28.6cr worldwide.

Record-breaking pre-sales 'Drishyam 3' eyes ₹50cr opening weekend haul The film remained second to another Mohanlal starrer L2: Empuraan, which reportedly recorded a whopping ₹52.5cr in worldwide advance bookings! Of the ₹35.1cr total, ₹8.4cr came from Kerala, ₹4.4cr from the rest of India, and the overseas market contributed a massive ₹22.3cr. AB George's analysis puts the first weekend haul at a sensational ₹48.15cr!

Plot continuation About 'Drishyam 3' Drishyam 3 continues the story of Georgekutty, a character who first appeared in Drishyam in 2013 and returned in Drishyam 2 in 2021. The film is expected to explore the unresolved repercussions of its predecessors. This time, Georgekutty and his family seem to be facing their biggest challenge yet. The film also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Murali Gopy, Siddique, Asha Sharath, Santhi Mayadevi, and Veena Nandakumar.

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