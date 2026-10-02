'Drishyam 3' beats franchise records; earns ₹32cr in advance booking 

In terms of all-time pre-sales, Drishyam 3 has secured the seventh position, sandwiched between War and Chennai Express.

The film's opening day is projected to rake in between ₹50cr and ₹55cr, per Pinkvilla. However, its performance will largely depend on audience reception.

If it receives positive reviews, it's likely to witness a surge in ticket sales over the weekend.

Sacnilk suggests it has earned ₹31.65cr from the sale of 8.82 lakh tickets across the country.