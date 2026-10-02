'Drishyam 3' beats franchise records; earns ₹32cr in advance booking
What's the story
The third installment of the Drishyam franchise, titled Drishyam: The Conclusion (Drishyam 3), has reportedly set a new record in terms of advance ticket sales. The film, headlined by Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Prakash Raj, sold around 4.05 lakh tickets across PVR Inox and Cinepolis on its opening day. This makes it the second-biggest advance sale for any film this year after Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
Record-breaking sales
'Drishyam 3' stands between 'War' and 'Chennai Express'
In terms of all-time pre-sales, Drishyam 3 has secured the seventh position, sandwiched between War and Chennai Express.
The film's opening day is projected to rake in between ₹50cr and ₹55cr, per Pinkvilla. However, its performance will largely depend on audience reception.
If it receives positive reviews, it's likely to witness a surge in ticket sales over the weekend.
Sacnilk suggests it has earned ₹31.65cr from the sale of 8.82 lakh tickets across the country.
Franchise performance
Advance ticket sales surpass opening weekend collections of 1st film
The advance booking figures for Drishyam 3 (₹60.13cr across seven show dates) have already surpassed the opening weekend collections of the first film in the franchise.
The original Drishyam, released in 2015, opened at ₹5.85cr and earned ₹37.95cr during its first weekend.
Its sequel, Drishyam 2 (2022), had a much bigger start with an opening of ₹15.38cr and a collection of ₹104.66cr in its first week.
Record potential
Will 'Drishyam 3' break Devgn's record?
A strong opening for Drishyam 3 could also help it challenge Devgn's current record for his biggest opener.
This record is held by Singham Again (2024), which opened at ₹52.2cr gross, with a net collection of ₹43.5cr on Day 1.
The film is also expected to have a wide international release, with over 1,300 screens across 60 countries.