'Drishyam 3' targets ₹50cr opening; sells 5L tickets in advance

Of the total tickets sold across PVR and Cinepolis, a staggering 1.47 lakh were recorded in PVR Inox while Cinepolis accounted for around 37,000 admissions, reported Pinkvilla.

The film is expected to close its pre-sales by selling around 3.5 lakh tickets across the top national chains.

This will be one of the biggest advances of this year, indicating a potential blockbuster opening at the box office.