'Drishyam 3' targets ₹50cr opening; sells 5L tickets in advance
What's the story
The much-anticipated thriller drama, Drishyam: The Conclusion (Drishyam 3), starring Ajay Devgn, is off to a phenomenal start at the box office. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film has reportedly sold around 5.35 lakh tickets across the country, 1.85 lakh of which is solely from top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, on its opening day. The sales helped the thriller gross ₹19.71 crore on Day 1, per Sacnilk.
Sales analysis
'Drishyam 3' to mark 1 of biggest advances this year
Of the total tickets sold across PVR and Cinepolis, a staggering 1.47 lakh were recorded in PVR Inox while Cinepolis accounted for around 37,000 admissions, reported Pinkvilla.
The film is expected to close its pre-sales by selling around 3.5 lakh tickets across the top national chains.
This will be one of the biggest advances of this year, indicating a potential blockbuster opening at the box office.
Box office forecast
Film expected to rake in ₹50cr+ nett on Day 1
The film is projected to rake in ₹50-60 crore nett on its opening day, with an estimated figure of ₹55 crore nett.
The upcoming national holiday on Friday, October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti) will further boost its prospects.
It is also expected to perform exceptionally well overseas, potentially marking Devgn's highest-grossing film internationally.