'Drishyam 3' remains strong; collects ₹25cr in advance bookings
What's the story
The third installment of the Drishyam franchise, titled Drishyam 3: The Conclusion, is on a record-breaking spree with its advance ticket sales. Within just 48 hours of opening bookings, the film has surpassed ₹24.91 crore in domestic sales for the first four days. Per trade estimates, the movie is expected to have a net opening of over ₹40 crore.
Booking insights
'Drishyam 3: The Conclusion' Day 1 advance
Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has raked in a whopping ₹17.73 crore through advance bookings for four show dates when the block seats are not included.
The first day (Friday, October 2) alone contributed ₹13.04 crore to this total, making it the highest-grossing day so far.
The National Capital Region (NCR) emerged as the top city with earnings of ₹3.05 crore on Day 1 alone!
State-wise sales
Top 3 states contributing to advance booking revenue
The top three states contributing to the film's advance booking revenue are Maharashtra, Delhi, and Gujarat.
Maharashtra alone accounted for ₹4.24 crore on Day 1.
Delhi followed closely with earnings of ₹3.05 crore, while Gujarat contributed ₹88.68 lakh to the total revenue.
Urban impact
Urban sales for 'Drishyam 3: The Conclusion'
In terms of urban sales, NCR was the top contributor to Drishyam 3: The Conclusion's advance booking revenue on Day 1.
Mumbai followed with earnings of ₹2.51 crore and Pune contributed ₹1.12 crore.
The top 10 cities hold 72% of the film's total gross from advance bookings.
Occupancy details
Overall occupancy and show count on Day 1
The film has also recorded impressive occupancy rates for its advance bookings.
On Day 1, the overall occupancy across all shows was a remarkable 16%.
Maharashtra led with the highest number of shows at 1,962 and an occupancy rate of 21%.
Delhi followed closely with 1,148 shows and an even higher occupancy rate of 24%.