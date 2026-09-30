'Drishyam 3' remains strong; collects ₹25cr in advance bookings

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has raked in a whopping ₹17.73 crore through advance bookings for four show dates when the block seats are not included.

The first day (Friday, October 2) alone contributed ₹13.04 crore to this total, making it the highest-grossing day so far.

The National Capital Region (NCR) emerged as the top city with earnings of ₹3.05 crore on Day 1 alone!