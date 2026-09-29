'Drishyam 3' posts strong advance booking numbers; targets ₹40cr+ opening

Maharashtra topped the list of states contributing to Drishyam 3's advance bookings, generating ₹2.87 crore (33% of the total gross).

It was followed by Delhi with ₹2.14 crore and Gujarat with ₹63.75 lakh.

Other states that made significant contributions include West Bengal (₹40.31 lakh), Karnataka (₹37.81 lakh), Uttar Pradesh (₹37.46 lakh), and Punjab (₹32.55 lakh).