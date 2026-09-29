'Drishyam 3' posts strong advance booking numbers; targets ₹40cr+ opening
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has already raked in a whopping ₹17.07 crore through advance bookings for its first three days. The film's first day (Friday, October 2) alone contributed a staggering ₹8.81 crore to this total, reported Sacnilk. When block seats are not included, its three-day haul stands at ₹10.86 crore.
State-wise breakdown
Maharashtra leads state-wise gross, followed by Delhi and Gujarat
Maharashtra topped the list of states contributing to Drishyam 3's advance bookings, generating ₹2.87 crore (33% of the total gross).
It was followed by Delhi with ₹2.14 crore and Gujarat with ₹63.75 lakh.
Other states that made significant contributions include West Bengal (₹40.31 lakh), Karnataka (₹37.81 lakh), Uttar Pradesh (₹37.46 lakh), and Punjab (₹32.55 lakh).
City contributions
Top cities contributing to advance ticket sales
The top cities contributing to the film's advance bookings are NCR, Mumbai, and Pune.
NCR generated ₹2.14 crore (24% of the total gross), while Mumbai contributed ₹1.69 crore and Pune added ₹78.2 lakh.
Other cities that made significant contributions include Bengaluru (₹36.44 lakh), Kolkata (₹35.47 lakh), Hyderabad (₹26.94 lakh), Ahmedabad (₹23.70 lakh), Jaipur (₹18.02 lakh), and Chandigarh (₹17.34 lakh).
Time analysis
Evening shows filling up fastest, night slots slowest
The evening shows for Drishyam 3 are filling up the fastest, with an occupancy rate of 14% across 1,476 shows.
In contrast, the night shows are witnessing the slowest fill rate at just 12% across 2,382 shows.
The morning and afternoon slots also have similar occupancy rates of around 13%.
Format analysis
'Drishyam 3': What's the 1st-day gross so far?
The Hindi 2D version of Drishyam 3 has accounted for the entire gross revenue on its first day, amounting to ₹8.81 crore from 7,440 shows.
Notably, no premium-format shows such as IMAX, 4DX, Dolby, ICE or EPIQ were available for booking on the first day.
The film's advance bookings are expected to continue their upward trajectory in the coming days as well.
While Sacnilk puts the opening figure at over ₹40 crore, Pinkvilla predicts an opening of ₹55 crore.