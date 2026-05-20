'Drishyam 3' cleared by CBFC for May 21 multilingual release
Entertainment
Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 is all set to hit theaters on May 21, 2026, after getting the green light from the CBFC.
The suspense thriller, directed by Jeethu Joseph, will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada with a U/A 16+ rating and just a few tweaks.
'Drishyam 3' advance bookings near ₹19Cr
CBFC asked for some small changes: the Malayalam version will show a smoking warning card, Kannada gets an alcohol caution card, and the Telugu version had to mute one word.
No cuts were needed for Malayalam or Tamil.
Hype is real, advance bookings are estimated at nearly ₹19 crore gross and still climbing worldwide (with Kerala leading at ₹5.5 crore), and experts think opening day collections could top ₹35 crore!