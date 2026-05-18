'Drishyam 3' crosses ₹14cr in global opening day advance bookings Entertainment May 18, 2026

Drishyam 3 is already making waves before release, crossing ₹14 crore in global advance bookings for its opening day.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph and starring Mohanlal, the latest chapter brings back Georgekutty and his family. Fans are buzzing to see what happens next.