'Drishyam 3' crosses ₹14cr in global opening day advance bookings
Entertainment
Drishyam 3 is already making waves before release, crossing ₹14 crore in global advance bookings for its opening day.
Directed by Jeethu Joseph and starring Mohanlal, the latest chapter brings back Georgekutty and his family. Fans are buzzing to see what happens next.
'Drishyam 3' pre-sales near ₹18.5cr
Kerala leads ticket sales in India with over ₹4.5 crore booked, while the Gulf region tops overseas markets at about ₹4.1 crore.
Industry tracker Jerin Georgekutty says total weekend pre-sales are close to ₹18.5 crore, showing just how hyped everyone is for the May 21 premiere.