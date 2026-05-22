'Drishyam 3' opens ₹15.85cr, ₹26.7cr India 2 days, 51% occupancy
Drishyam 3, the latest chapter of the hit thriller series starring Mohanlal, opened strong with ₹15.85 crore on its first day and kept up momentum to reach ₹26.7 crore in India after two days, even with a over 30% drop on day two.
Fans showed up big time, with a solid 51% occupancy rate on opening day.
'Drishyam 3' posts ₹43.37cr global debut
Globally, Drishyam 3 scored ₹43.37 crore on its first day, ₹18.37 crore from India, and a hefty ₹25 crore overseas.
While it hasn't topped Mohanlal's biggest film yet (L2 Empuraan), it's already outperformed his recent releases and continues Georgekutty's story with the original cast.
The film ends teasing Drishyam 4, and Mohanlal thanked fans for the film being made with "immense love, passion, and gratitude" and thanking viewers "for watching, for connecting, for feeling every moment, and for embracing Georgekutty and family as your own."