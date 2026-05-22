'Drishyam 3' opens ₹15.85cr, ₹26.7cr India 2 days, 51% occupancy

'Drishyam 3' posts ₹43.37cr global debut

Globally, Drishyam 3 scored ₹43.37 crore on its first day, ₹18.37 crore from India, and a hefty ₹25 crore overseas.

While it hasn't topped Mohanlal's biggest film yet (L2 Empuraan), it's already outperformed his recent releases and continues Georgekutty's story with the original cast.

The film ends teasing Drishyam 4, and Mohanlal thanked fans for the film being made with "immense love, passion, and gratitude" and thanking viewers "for watching, for connecting, for feeling every moment, and for embracing Georgekutty and family as your own."