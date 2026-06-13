Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 3' to hit Prime Video on June 18
What's the story
The third installment of the hit thriller-drama franchise Drishyam, featuring Mohanlal, will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on June 18. The movie will be released in Malayalam with dubbed versions in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada across India and over 200 countries and territories worldwide.
Actor's statement
'Georgekutty is a character who has stayed with audiences'
Mohanlal, who plays Georgekutty in the film, said, "Georgekutty is a character who has stayed with audiences for many years, and that love is something I deeply cherished." "The reason audiences connect with Drishyam is that, beyond the mystery, it is rooted in a deeply human story about family, love and survival." He also thanked fans for their continued support.
Director's insight
Director Jeethu Joseph on film
Writer and director Jeethu Joseph said, "With Drishyam 3, my intention was not just to continue the story but to delve deeper into the mind of Georgekutty." "This chapter explores the psychological toll of those experiences, making it perhaps the most intimate and emotionally layered film in the franchise." He expressed excitement about audiences worldwide experiencing this new chapter on Prime Video.
Franchise success
'What Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal have crafted...'
Manish Menghani, Director and Head of Content Licensing, Prime Video India, praised the Drishyam franchise. He said it has been embraced across languages and borders since its inception in Malayalam over a decade ago. "What Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal have crafted across three films is a masterclass in sustained storytelling, each chapter deepening the emotional and moral complexity of a family audience that feels they know intimately."
Film synopsis
About 'Drishyam 3'
Set after the events of Drishyam 2 (2021), the film once again follows Georgekutty's efforts to protect his wife, Rani, and daughters from the law. However, his past resurfaces when two journalists begin investigating his family. The film also stars Meena and Siddique in pivotal roles.