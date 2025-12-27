'Drishyam-3' producer accuses Akshaye Khanna of unprofessionalism, sends legal notice

Leading producer Kumar Mangat Pathak has accused actor Akshaye Khanna of unprofessionalism and announced that he will be taking legal action against him. In an explosive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Pathak revealed that Khanna had initially agreed to star in Drishyam 3 but later backed out just 10 days before the shoot . He also confirmed that Jaideep Ahlawat has replaced Khanna. Starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, Drishyam 3 will release on October 2, 2026.

Dispute details Khanna's wig demand and subsequent exit from 'Drishyam 3' Pathak said, "We had signed an agreement with Akshaye Khanna. His fees also got locked after a lot of renegotiations from his side." "He insisted that he would like to wear a wig. But director Abhishek Pathak convinced him that it wouldn't be practical, as it would result in continuity issues." "He understood and agreed to let go of that demand. However, his chamchas advised him that he would look smarter if he donned a wig."

Producer's perspective Pathak's criticism of Khanna's behavior and career Pathak added, "Abhishek was ready to discuss this with him. But then, he informed that he doesn't want to be a part of the film." "We even signed the agreement [and] he even got an advance." Further critiquing Khanna, Pathak said, "There was a time when Akshaye was nothing. That's when I made Section 375 with him." "Even then...so many people told us not to work with him because of his unprofessional behavior. His energy on-set is absolutely toxic."

On 'Dhurandhar' and 'Chhaava' 'Success has gone into his head' Pathak further reflected, "Chhaava is a Vicky Kaushal film. The same goes for Dhurandhar...it's Ranveer Singh's film. If Akshaye does a solo film, it won't even collect ₹50 crores." "If he thinks he has become a superstar...he should try mounting a superstar budget film with some studio." "He thinks he's a superstar now. Success has gone into his head. He told us, 'Dhurandhar is working because of me'. He needs to understand that multiple factors worked [for] Dhurandhar."

Franchise defense Pathak defended 'Drishyam' franchise and Ahlawat's casting Pathak defended the Drishyam franchise, saying, "Drishyam is a very big brand. It doesn't matter whether he is in the film or not." He also praised Ahlawat's casting as a better choice than Khanna. "By the grace of God, we have got a better actor than Akshaye, and most importantly, we have got a better person than Akshaye as well."