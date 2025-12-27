Next Article
'Naagin 7' brings a fresh spin with self-discovery and justice
Entertainment
Naagin 7 is back on Colors TV, but this time, it's not just about love or revenge.
Lead actor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary shares that the new season dives into themes of self-discovery and justice as her character faces challenges from beyond the usual world.
The show premieres on December 27.
What to expect: plot, cast, and timing
Choudhary plays a girl who slowly learns she's the last heir of the Vasuki Dynasty—going from unsure to powerful as she takes on evil forces.
Alongside her are Namik Paul and Eisha Singh.
Produced by Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, Naagin 7 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8pm IST.