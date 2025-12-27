'Naagin 7' brings a fresh spin with self-discovery and justice Entertainment Dec 27, 2025

Naagin 7 is back on Colors TV, but this time, it's not just about love or revenge.

Lead actor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary shares that the new season dives into themes of self-discovery and justice as her character faces challenges from beyond the usual world.

The show premieres on December 27.